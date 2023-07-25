MOULTRIE — The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Monday night that lanes on State Route 133 south of U.S. Highway 319 are expected to shift today as part of ongoing road construction.
The GDOT urges motorists to use caution.
The project is one of five in various states of progress that, taken together, will widen Highway 133 from Moultrie to Albany.
The GDOT said dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
Before heading out, you can get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.