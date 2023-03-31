MOULTRIE – Larry Sloan was named the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Agribusiness Person of the Year during its annual community awards banquet Thursday, March 30.
Sloan has been active in the agriculture community for over 56 years. He is the owner and manager of the Moultrie Veterinary Supply located at 17 8th Ave. Northeast.
He was nominated by Greta Collins.
“It’s hard to put into words what all Mr. Larry has done for this community. He is one of those silent heroes. He has helped farmers and other community people throughout the years with medications for animals, sponsorships for livestock and [has] a good friendly ear for listening,” the nomination packet said. “Mr. Larry has seen lots of change come to his business in all these years but has stayed true to his mission of selling quality products that his customers need.”
Sloan was described as a knowledgeable, giving and big-hearted gentleman that has used his life serving others.
“When you walk into his store, he welcomes you with open arms,” the packet said.
Through his store’s years of operation, Sloan has experienced several changes but has remained true to his mission of selling quality products that his customers need. He has assisted with the local Future Farmers of America and 4-H organizations by simply doing what he loves. Sloan would often stay overnight at the county fair with the animals.
“As a livestock person, especially show animals, when your animal gets sick, go see Mr. Larry. When you need to worm your herd, go see Mr. Larry. When you need ear tags, go see Mr. Larry,” the nomination letter said.
Collins continued, “That Mr. Larry list can get long somedays and when in a bind Mr. Larry has been there to help without getting any extra thanks or recognition. With Mr. Larry, this kind of nice, friendly and supported behavior is always seen.”
Sloan was presented the award by the award's previous winner Bart Davis.
Winning the award was shocking to Sloan as he approached the stage and accepted the award. He expressed his gratitude for being selected for the award and said he looks forward to serving Colquitt County for more years to come.
