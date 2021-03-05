MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Lasseter Motor Company located at 1825 Veteran's Parkway South in Moultrie, Georgia.
Lasseter Motor Company is owned by Lasseter Tractor Company — Tony Lasseter, Judd Lasseter, Bryan McDonald, and John Hayes — and is a full line General Motors dealership. They inventory all lines inclusive of Buick, GMC, Cadillac, and Chevrolet. They offer services from an oil change and tire rotations to major engine and transmission work on not only their brand specific vehicles, but other brands as well. Their technicians are GM and ASE certified. Lasseter Motor Company sells tires, tool boxes, and many other vehicle accessories.
Their sales hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Their service hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
You can reach Lasseter Motor Company by calling 229-985-3606. You can also visit their website listed as http://www.lassetermotors.com or their Facebook page listed as Lasseter Motor Company.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Judd Lasseter, alongside family, Lasseter Motor Company staff and Chamber Ambassadors.
