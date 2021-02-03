MOULTRIE, Ga. — An iconic Moultrie business took a step in a new direction last week as Lasseter Tractor Co. purchased Edwards Motors.
Lasseter Tractor, located on the northern part of Veterans Parkway, owns seven John Deere dealerships across Georgia. Its history goes back four generations to El Lasseter, who started the company more than 60 years ago.
Edwards Motors, located on the southern part of Veterans Parkway, opened in 2001 as the local GMC, Pontiac and Buick dealership. In 2009 it purchased Mike Grubbs Chevrolet/Cadillac franchise. It’s long identified itself with a giant American flag flying over its car lot.
The deal, which closed Friday, is Lasseter Tractor Co.’s first foray into automobile sales, but company spokesman Judd Lasseter said the businesses have a lot in common.
“In the tractor business we sell apples and they sell bananas,” he said, “but it’s all about taking care of the customer.”
Lasseter said staffing will remain the same at the new Lasseter Motor Company. Longtime sales manager Lee Davis will be general manager, and Hayden Gliemmo will be assistant manager. Gliemmo also remains in charge of finance and insurance.
“We’re very excited about it,” Lasseter said. “We’re keeping all the same staff.”
In the short-term — roughly the next three months — the company wants to add two service bays to the shop, Lasseter said, and they want to provide more virtual training for their technicians. Over the next 12 months, they hope to improve shop facilities and increase the number of technicians.
