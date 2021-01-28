MOULTRIE, Ga. – Celebrating a first-of-its-kind collaboration in the United States, Lasseter Tractor Companyhas become the first John Deere Dealership Partner for Habitat in the nation to join the Sustainable Cotton & Quail Partnership.
The new agreement sets the stage for Lasseter Integrated Solutions staff, Quail Forever precision ag specialists, Cotton Incorporated, and John Deere Operations Centerprecision technology to work jointly and assist farmers in profitability analyses while creating quality upland bird habitat, according to a press release from Quail Forever.
Collaborating with farmers to conduct precision ag and conservation solutions in the state of Georgia, Quail Forever and Lasseter Tractor Company will help farmers be both profitable and successful in their operations, the press release said. Using precision agriculture technology – focusing on return-of-investment (ROI) at a sub-field scale – the partners will help define areas where conservation practices and alternative working lands opportunities are more profitable for producers than traditional row crops, helping to diversify farm income and provide cotton production and sustainability benefits over the long-term with a focus on quality quail habitat.
“We’re a firm believer in helping customers utilize their agricultural data to make informed financial decisions on the farm,” stated Judd Lasseter, CEO for Lasseter Tractor Company. “As part of this process, conservation solutions are found in certain parts of fields to help drive profitability. And if we can help add quail coveys and other environmental benefits to the farm while boosting bottom line profits, what an incredible storyline for producers to share.”
In addition to straightforward technical assistance for farmers, Lasseter Tractor Company customers will have the opportunity to learn about the impact of Quail Forever chapters, volunteers, and staff at each of the store’s seven locations. Information about the organization, membership opportunities, Quail Forever’s precision ag focus, and the John Deere rewards program – providing discounts to Quail Forever members on select models of new John Deere equipment including compact utility tractors – will be made available to consumers, the press release said.
“The goals of Lasseter Tractor Company and Quail Forever’s precision agriculture program are one in the same – to help producers become more profitable and sustainable in their operations,” stated Chaz Holt, Georgia precision ag and conservation specialist for Quail Forever. “We’ve demonstrated time and again that conservation practices are absolutely a critical part of profitable farming operations, and we look forward to working directly with Lasseter Tractor Company and its customers to deliver this vision throughout Georgia’s defined quail focus areas.”
