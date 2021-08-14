MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service has continued to adjust the forecast track of former Tropical Storm Fred westward.
The storm’s “cone of uncertainty” includes only a small part of Georgia now, according to maps presented with an NWS email Saturday afternoon. Earlier predictions had said it might bring severe weather to Colquitt County.
And, in fact, it still could. The weather service predicted Fred would return to tropical storm strength while over the Gulf of Mexico then make landfall late Sunday or more likely on Monday.
While the storm’s center is expected to make landfall west of Georgia, the heaviest rain is on the eastern side of the storm, the NWS said. The Moultrie area is predicted to have rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches, according to a map that accompanied the email, and there is a marginal risk of a tornado in parts of Colquitt County on Monday.
Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox has warned that local areas already saturated by earlier weather may see trees and power poles fall if Fred brings more rain and strong winds to the area.
On Saturday, Cox said another storm — Tropical Storm Grace — has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is following a track very similar to Fred, about 5-7 days behind it.
