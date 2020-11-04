MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for The Laundromutt, located at 301 Talmadge Drive in Moultrie, Georgia.
The Laundromutt is owned by Jordan and Jackson Hardin and is a dog grooming business that offers full salon grooming, mobile grooming, and boarding facilities. The business was established in 2019.
Their hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. You can reach The Laundromutt by calling 229-349-3333 or by visiting their Facebook page listed as The Laundromutt.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or see it on the Chamber’s YouTube channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
