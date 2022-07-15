MOULTRIE, Ga. – How does the Dexter Mosely Act open up opportunities for homeschool families in Colquitt County? The Colquitt County School District addressed the homeschool community at a parent meeting Thursday night.
The Georgia General Assembly initially amended the Quality Basic Education Act when the Dexter Mosley Act passed during the 2021 legislative session.
“This legislation authorizes home study students in grades 6-12 to participate in extracurricular and interscholastic activities in the student's resident public school system, requiring specific notification and course enrollment provisions,” CCSD Chief Communications Officer Angela Hobby said in a press release.
Home study students must complete one “qualifying course” during any semester the student participates in extracurricular activities or clubs. The qualifying course can be an on-site course, particularly one that is required for participation in the activity.
“If your child is going to play basketball or play football, they're probably going to take the class that is associated with that sport,” Allen Edwards, the director of secondary education for the CCSD, explained during the meeting. “If your child wants to sing in the choir or play in the band, they need to take the choir class or the band class.”
Other qualifying course options are dual-enrollment courses through the Colquitt County High School at Southern Regional Technical College, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College or Valdosta State University. Online courses are offered through Edgenuity or Georgia Virtual School.
Edwards also explained to families the legislation's eligibility requirements.
The parent must provide the principal and superintendent a written notice of intent to participate in one or more extracurricular and/or interscholastic activities. They must also provide a copy of the student’s most recent annual progress report with proof that the student is currently passing each course, maintaining satisfactory progress towards advancement and meets the academic requirements for participation.
“Just like any other student who's going participate in extracurricular, we've got to make sure that they're in good academic standing before we can allow them to come on campus,” Edwards said.
The home study student must meet the age, academic, behavioral, residential, zoning and other requirements applicable to all students who are participating in the activity. They must follow the same student code of conduct, disciplinary measures and transportation policies as students enrolled at the school who are participating in the same activity.
“The student has to do everything that a regular education student would do on campus. As far as tryouts, practices, and rehearsals, they have to take part in all the competitions and exhibitions that anybody else would,” he said. “If we're going to have a choir concert, your grade depends on you being at the concert. If you choose to skip it, then you're going to receive a lower grade just like a [regular] student would have.”
A student who withdraws from a public school to participate in a home study program is ineligible to participate for 12 months from the submission date of the home study declaration of intent.
Edwards said, “The state says that [the student] must be enrolled for a full calendar year before you're allowed to participate. If your child is an eighth grader and you just now decided that you want your child to be homeschooled and play football, they're probably not going to be able to play because of this rule.”
The Fall 2022 homeschool cutoff date is August 3, 2021, and the Spring 2023 cutoff date is January 4, 2022.
Amber Burkett, a homeschool parent, was present during the meeting. She currently homeschools her three children in pre-k, fourth and sixth grade.
She said her family chose homeschool instruction because they enjoy the freedom to learn in different environments and the freedom to focus on their Christian faith.
“We love the freedom,” she said. “We love the opportunity to learn in-depth with things that interest them.”
Her main benefit from attending the meeting was the CCSD support.
Burkett shared, “They have a lot of people available from each school and each department to discuss the different options available and to help our kids succeed. It feels good to know that we have the support in our community and our school systems for homeschool parents.”
Her kids are currently active in 4-H, FFA, baseball, golf and showing livestock.
“We were excited today to be able to see what opportunities there are now,” Burkett added. “Thank goodness for homeschool families to be involved with these extracurricular activities.”
These opportunities apply at Willie J Williams Middle School, C.A. Gray Junior High School and Colquitt County High School.
For additional information, please call CCSD Central Enrollment at 229-890-6200 or contact Edwards at allen.edwards@colquitt.k12.ga.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.