MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson had little trouble picking his Officer of the Year when the Moultrie Rotary Club asked who they could honor in their annual recognition program.
MPD Officer Nathaniel Hendry was shot in the line of duty in August but remained at his position to provide cover for other officers until backup arrived.
On Tuesday, for the 11th year, the Moultrie Rotary Club recognized officers from multiple local agencies in its Law Enforcement Appreciation Program.
Ladson introduced Hendry to Rotary Club members and told them his story.
Hendry was helping other officers to serve an arrest warrant at a Moultrie motel, Ladson said. When the officers tried to enter the second-floor room, the person inside shot at them and Hendry fired back. The officers retreated and set up a perimeter with Hendry south of the door and two other officers north of it, but Ladson said that arrangement left the two officers to the north with nowhere to go if the suspect came out of the room; he’d be between them and the only stairs.
That’s when Hendry realized he’d been shot in the shoulder.
In spite of his wound, Ladson said, Hendry stayed in the overwatch position.
“He placed the safety of those officers — and ultimately of the community — above his own well-being,” Ladson said.
When more officers arrived, Hendry relinquished his position. An ambulance had been summoned, but because the motel was an active crime scene, the EMS crew had to stop about a block away. Ladson said Hendry drove himself to where the ambulance was waiting to avoid taking another officer from the scene.
The suspect later surrendered without further incident, Ladson said.
After Ladson presented Hendry with the Rotary Club’s Moultrie Police Officer of the Year Award and the two of them sat back down, program coordinator Judy Payne addressed Hendry: “Thank you again for your service, and thank you for getting up the next morning and putting that uniform back on.”
'Assistance is ... 20 minutes away'
Most of the other officers didn’t have a dramatic story like that to support their selection as their organization’s Officer of the Year. In general, the other commanders praised their officers’ commitment, consistency, success with cases and positive interactions with the community.
Except for the Department of Community Supervision. They had a story to tell, too.
Melanie Hasty, who recently took over as regional supervisor, told Rotarians the Department of Community Supervision is in charge of keeping up with offenders who are on probation and parole. Its Officer of the Year is CSO III Danielle Paskins, the sex offender officer for Brooks and Thomas counties.
Hasty noted Paskins’s small stature and said she works in rural areas, usually by herself.
“Assistance is usually 15 or 20 minutes away for her,” Hasty said.
Nonetheless, her job is to visit the homes of the offenders on her list to ensure they’re fulfilling the requirements of their probation or parole, so that’s what she does.
On one of Paskins’ first cases with the department, Hasty said, she pulled into the yard of one of her probationers. He came out and met her in the yard, which was a red flag.
He tried to distract her from going into the house, but she went in anyway.
In the house, he tried to distract her from the bedroom, but she went in there too.
There was a shape covered up on the bed. The probationer said he didn’t know anything about it.
She pulled aside the cover to find a 10-year-old girl.
As a convicted child molester, the probationer was supposed to have no contact with children, let alone to have one in these circumstances. Hasty said Paskins put him in handcuffs and maintained the scene until deputies arrived to back her up. Hasty repeated that the response time was 15 to 20 minutes.
“All that time, her focus was on protecting that child,” Hasty said.
Other honorees
Rotary Club members applauded each of the honorees and thanked them for their service.
In addition to Hendry of the Moultrie Police Department and Paskins from the Department of Community Supervision, other Officers of the Year included:
• Cpl. Caitlyn Blakely of the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
• Officer Daniel Wilkerson of Colquitt County Prison.
• Trooper First Class Damien Serrata of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Post 12.
• Cpl. Calvin Dean Gibson of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Region V Law Enforcement Division.
• Special Agent II A.J. Childs of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
• Sgt. Jeremy Henry of the Norman Park Police Department.
Police departments in Berlin and Doerun were invited to participate, Payne said, but they did not submit Officer of the Year honorees this year.
