The Moultrie Rotary Club presented Officer of the Year awards to individuals from multiple law enforcement agencies. Front row, from left, are Cpl. Calvin Dean Gibson of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Region V; CSO III Danielle Paskins of the Georgia Department of Community Service; and Cpl. Caitlyn Blakely of the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office. Back row, from left, are Trooper First Class II Damien Serrata of the Georgia Department of Public Safety; Officer Daniel Wilkerson of Colquitt County Prison; Special Agent II A.J. Childs of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; Officer Nathaniel Hendry of the Moultrie Police Department; and Sgt. Jeremy Henry of the Norman Park Police Department.