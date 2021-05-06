MOULTRIE, Ga. — Author and Stringfellow/GEAR guidance counselor Michael Lawrence Jr. visited students at Colquitt County High School Monday, May 3, to discuss his first book “The Awakening” with students.
Lawrence shared the story of how he was inspired to write the book. He told students he was an “outsider” in high school and didn’t fit in with any of the groups. He became entranced with manga, anime, and computer games. After realizing there was more math involved in becoming a game designer than he cared to learn, he pursued his master’s degree, found his calling, and became a school counselor.
His book, “The Awakening,” follows the character of Virgil, who lives an unfulfilled life until he finds a mentor who shows him there is another way to live. Virgil journeys through his past, present, and future, dealing with trauma, suffering, and healing.
CCHS students who attended the meeting were thrilled to talk with an adult so knowledgeable about anime, manga, and video games, the school said in a press release. Lawrence told the students to be true to themselves and pursue their dreams, regardless of what others think. He warned that sometimes those closest to you are the ones holding you back.
Copies of his book are available on Amazon. Lawrence is also available for author visits. He can be contacted through his email at mikelawjr12@gmail.com. He also has books available for sale if you contact him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.