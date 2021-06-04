MOULTRIE, Ga. — Liz Savage and her husband Aaron, are departing from the Colquitt County School System. Liz is the director of the band at Colquitt County High School and Aaron works with percussionists from 6th to 12th grade.
Both of the Savages joined the program at one of its “messier” times, Liz Savage said.
“We had to build something from a mess. It was fairly difficult at first,” she said.
Aaron and Liz both attended Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama. After graduating college both ended up teaching music in Tift County.
“We had met at JSU but we didn’t really talk much,” laughed Aaron. “It wasn’t until she was hired by my dad in Tift County did we really start talking.”
The Savages both believe that music and connection helps them bring forth kids’ talents and abilities.
“There has to be passion in the music and it goes beyond the notes on the page,” said Liz.
“You have to establish a sense of family while using music to accompany their sense of belonging. You’ve got to be able to cater on an almost one-on-one basis,” Aaron agreed.
Both Savages expressed that some of their fondest memories at CCHS have come from experiences with the students. The band has performed in Daytona, Fla., Disney World, twice in New York and Liz’s personal favorite: The Fiesta Flambeu in San Antonio, Texas.
“In 2018 we got to go to the festival, which is just a huge party,” said Liz. “We performed in the almost eight-mile parade.”
Aaron stated that seeing the 2019 marching band win their first grand championship in many years was one of the proudest moments in his career.
“To see how far the kids had come to winning a championship in who knows how long was just phenomenal,” stated Aaron.
Both the Savages will help open East Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga., in the 2021-2022 school year.
“This place is very special to us and it will always feel like home,” said Liz.
