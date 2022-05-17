MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Leadership Class of 2022 is hosting a fundraiser with Chic-Fil-A to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program in Colquitt County.
The library provides an age-appropriate book a month for eligible children in the county, absolutely free to the family. More than 600 children are currently registered and receiving books, according to Angela Hobby, chief communications officer for the Colquitt County School System.
While the program is free to families, there is an administrative cost to fund the mailing of the books each month, Hobby said. Several organizations have stepped up to provide the initial funding that helped start the program; however, additional funds will be required to maintain it through the years. The cost per child per year for the program is $25.20.
The CC Leadership Class is hosting a Spirit Night Fundraiser on Thursday, May 19, at Chic-Fil-A. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the DPIL program. To participate, orders must be placed through the mobile app with “Spirit Night” in the order’s comments between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Orders can be placed for drive-thru, delivery, carry-out, or dine-in through the Chic-Fil-A app.
“Early childhood literacy is critical in predicting students’ success as they begin school,” Hobby said. “According to research, every $1 a community invests in early childhood development yields a 13% return on investment per child through better education, economic, health, and social outcomes. Please come out and support the community-wide initiative to increase early literacy for children of all ages.”
