CLEVELAND, Tenn. – In recognition of CNA Appreciation Week, celebrated nationally June 18-24, Legacy Senior Living is honoring a dedicated team of Certified Nursing Assistants who have been serving residents at their senior living facilities across the Southeast during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are profoundly grateful to all our caregivers who serve our seniors in multiple ways throughout the year. During CNA Appreciation Week this year, we chose to honor those who have worked hard to become a licensed certified nursing assistant and who faithfully serve our residents,” said Bryan Cook, co-founder and president of Legacy Senior Living.
In Moultrie, Legacy Senior Living manages Legacy Village at Park Regency, a senior care facility on Veterans Parkway.
In its focus on COVID-19 pandemic preparedness in caring for residents at each of its facilities, Legacy Senior Living has given special attention to also caring for the caregivers, the company said in a press release. This includes keeping all facilities adequately stocked with supplies, minimizing added stress on employees during the pandemic, offering additional incentives to ensure that CDC guidelines are followed during long shifts, and absorbing the cost of outside counseling and childcare support services for employees during this difficult time.
“We are so proud of how all Legacy Senior Living’s caregivers have served so well these last few trying months, and we especially honor our CNAs on CNA Appreciation Week. We want to do everything we can to equip them so that they can continue prioritizing our residents’ safety and security during this time,” says Barry Ray, co-founder and CEO of Legacy Senior Living.
The CNAs who work at Legacy Senior Living facilities have been featured on each individual facility’s Facebook page. In addition to the Hero Campaign on Facebook, nursing staff at Legacy Senior Living will be receiving hero pay for their brave work on the front lines, the company said. Also, each facility will be displaying “Heroes Work Here” signs at all building entrances to publicly recognize the outstanding nurses who work at all the facilities.
Legacy Senior Living’s support center in Cleveland, Tenn., will also be honoring the CNAs by delivering special gifts, as well as honoring all employees who serve the seniors at the facilities. All employees, including CNAs, are eligible to receive a Going the Extra Mile Award, which is a year-round employee recognition program at all Legacy Senior Living facilities. Also, the staff at Legacy Senior Living facilities will have fun with a daily drawing for team members to win money while they are at work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.