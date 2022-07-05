MOULTRIE, Ga. — Leslie Arredondo has been named the company-wide Legacy Champion 2021 of Legacy Senior Living, which operates a family of senior living communities throughout the Eastern US specializing in independent living, assisted living and Alzheimer’s care services.
Arredondo is a caregiver at Legacy Village at Park Regency in Moultrie.
The Going the Extra Mile program is a distinguishing hallmark of Legacy customer service, according to a press release from Legacy Senior Living. Based on the Bible scripture passage Matthew 5:41 which states, “If anyone forces you to go one mile, go with them two miles…,” the program encourages residents, family members and employees to nominate team members who have performed exceptionally well in a specific scenario. The program committee reviews nominations each quarter, selecting a winner who receives a special parking space, a personalized plaque in the lobby and a $100 cash prize. The annual winner receives a $500 prize. The selected company-wide Legacy Champion then receives an award of $1,000 and is featured in the annual Legacy Champion video.
“We are proud of Leslie and the role that she has taken on as a caregiver at Legacy Village at Park Regency,” said Legacy Senior Living co-counder and CEO Barry Ray. “Leslie has shown us that she lives the mission of Legacy Senior Living and serves the Greatest Generation with honor, respect, faith, and integrity. We are thankful to have her on our team”
Arredondo, who joined the Legacy Village at Park Regency team just a year ago, displays exemplary dedication to the residents, their families and other team members, the company said. Her peers quickly saw that she had a remarkable calling for this work.
“Leslie goes out of her way to make the residents feel special,” said Amanda Howell, RN and clinical executive director at Legacy Village at Park Regency. “Since starting with us, she has taken residents out to eat on her day off because she learned that a resident wanted Mexican food. She’s applied makeup on residents to lift their spirits. There are so many more examples that I could provide of how she selflessly cares for our residents.”
Arredondo was surprised with the Legacy Champion honor at the end of April during a visit from Ray and co-founder and President Bryan Cook.
“Miss Leslie Arredondo is an example of our tradition of excellence. We applaud her dedication to serving the Greatest Generation and thank her for going above and beyond in all that she does. We are grateful to have Leslie as a part of our team serving our residents selflessly as she has been proven to do,” said Cook.
The Legacy Champion is chosen annually from Legacy Senior Living’s quarterly Going The Extra Mile winners. Each facility winner is chosen from the entries submitted by residents, families, and team members. At the end of each year, one winner is chosen from each facility and is nominated for the Legacy Champion award. The nominee’s story is shared with the Legacy Senior Living support center office where a team reads each of the nominations, but without knowing who the person is or which facility they work for. A winner is selected from the 14 facility nominations.
