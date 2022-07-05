Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia... Cook County in south central Georgia... * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 928 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Adel, Sparks, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox, Cecil, Ellenton, Flat Ford, Reed Bingham State Park, Barneyville, Wagon Wheel, Laconte, Cook Co A/P, Staunton, Cool Spring, Pine Valley, Massee, Pineboro and Crosland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED