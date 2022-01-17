MOULTRIE, Ga. – Legacy Village at Park Regency, a member of the Cleveland, Tenn.-based Legacy Senior Living family of assisted living and memory care communities located throughout the eastern United States, announced Jan. 14 that Mark LeRoux, the newly appointed co-director of Chaplaincy Program for its parent organization, Legacy Senior Living, will oversee its spiritual life programs.
LeRoux, who has served residents at Legacy Village of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Ala, since 2019, will oversee ministerial support at seven of Legacy Village at Park Regency’s sister communities located throughout Georgia and Alabama.
Since its founding in 2006, Legacy Senior Living has been committed to providing ministerial and counseling support to its residents, families and caregivers. LeRoux will share responsibilities overseeing the individual chaplaincy programs at all 15 communities operated by Legacy Senior Living with program Co-Director David Riggs, who has served as a chaplain at Legacy Village of Cleveland in Cleveland, Tenn., since 2018.
“The spiritual well-being of our residents, their families and our team members is of primary importance to us, and our chaplains are chosen to serve with love and compassion, while respecting their individual beliefs. Our chaplains lead weekly devotions and worship services and spend time developing a relationship to nurture their spiritual needs. We know first-hand from our residents, who tell us what a blessing it is to have David and Mark in their communities. We are honored to now have them leading our entire chaplaincy program,” Barry Ray, co-founder and CEO of Legacy Senior Living, said.
LeRoux will oversee spiritual leaders at The Harbor at Opelika (Ala.); The Harbor at Hickory Hill in Prattville, (Ala.); Legacy Village of Tifton (Ga.); Legacy Village at Park Regency in Moultrie, (Ga.); Legacy Village at Plantation Manor in Thomasville, (Ga.); Grace Senior Living of Douglasville (Ga,); and Renaissance Marquis in Rome, (Ga). He will also continue serving as chaplain of Legacy Village of Jacksonville (Ala.).
“God led me to the Legacy Senior Living family in January of 2019, and being a part of this family means having the privilege to minister to some of God's most precious people through presence, prayer, preaching and personal relationships. Once I stepped through the doors of Legacy Village in Jacksonville and felt the spirit of joy and peace among the residents, it became quite apparent God was planting me in a new field for His divine purpose. I am extremely grateful that He is far wiser than I. Thank you, residents, for allowing me to serve you and I look forward to serving the chaplains now, too,” LeRoux said.
Prior to entering the field of ministry, LeRoux was a wrestler and television talent with WCW and WWE. He transitioned into the ministry in 2011, and was ordained to Gospel Ministry by West Weaver Baptist Church in Weaver, Ala., in 2013.
Currently, LeRoux, who has been married to his wife, Elizabeth, since 1997, serves as associate pastor at Anniston First Baptist Church at McClellan in his hometown of Anniston, Ala.
