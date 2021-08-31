MOULTRIE, Ga. – Legacy Senior Living, which operates a family of senior living and memory care communities throughout the Southeast including Legacy Village at Park Regency, in Moultrie, Ga., has promoted Blake Ray to vice president of asset management.
In his new role, Ray will help Legacy Senior Living acquire strategic new developments that will grow its capacity for serving seniors and their families with its time-tested model of care, according to a press release from the company. He will oversee construction and renovation projects, coordinate facility financing, and support executive leadership in real estate and operational analysis.
Since joining Legacy Senior Living in 2014, Ray has served in a variety of other leadership roles, including administrator in training, special projects coordinator and financial analyst.
“During his successful tenure as executive director of our Renaissance Marquis community in Rome, Ga., Blake found his passion in special projects. He supervised a full-scale renovation of the 100,000-square-foot Class A property, upgrading it to the region’s undisputed premier senior living community. Blake has always taken our mission of serving with excellence to heart, and his proven leadership within our organization has continued to impress us,” Bryan Cook, founder and president of Legacy Senior Living, said.
“I believe in Legacy Senior Living’s ministry to seniors and am grateful that I can contribute to its continued success in my new role,” Ray said. “Enriching the lives of seniors is a special calling, and Legacy Senior Living takes this calling to heart, planning not just for today, but for future residents who will call one of our communities home.”
Ray is a Cleveland, Tenn., native and Lee University alumnus with degrees in psychology and accounting. He resides in Cartersville, Ga., with his wife, Kelli, and two children. They attend Crosspoint City Church in Cartersville.
