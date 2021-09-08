MOULTRIE, Ga. – Legacy Senior Living, which operates a family of senior living and memory care communities across the eastern United States including Legacy Village at Park Regency, in Moultrie, Ga., has promoted Melissa Boatwright, RN, to vice president of clinical services.
In her new role, Boatwright will directly support the leadership of all 15 senior living communities operated by Legacy Senior Living to ensure that the level of quality care meets and exceeds state regulatory requirements as well as the organization’s own high caregiving standards, according to a press release from the company.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Boatwright played a key role in developing the COVID policies and procedures for the organization. These policies proved to be successful in keeping residents and team members safe, Legacy Senior Living said.
“Melissa’s leadership and guidance during the pandemic are directly responsible for the protection of lives, and her dedication to our mission enabled our organization to continue providing the highest level of care to our residents uninterrupted through all of 2020. This promotion is well-deserved and Melissa will continue to enhance the quality of life and safety experienced by all our residents, team members, and families,” Bryan Cook, founder and president of Legacy Senior Living, said.
Boatwright first joined the Legacy Senior Living family in 2015, when she accepted a position as residential care director at the organization’s senior living community in Moultrie, Ga. She was later named executive director of that same community, Legacy Village at Park Regency, followed by increasing responsibility in various network-wide support roles in both operations and clinical support.
“Since joining Legacy Senior Living six years ago, I have been passionate about making sure our residents always receive exceptional care. When the pandemic began a year and a half ago, I committed myself to do everything in my power to help this company navigate the virus and keep our residents safe. I am honored to have the opportunity in my new role to continue making Legacy Senior Living the best choice for seniors and their families,” Boatwright said.
While Legacy Senior Living continues to expand, Boatwright will continually monitor and measure clinical procedures to ensure that each facility prioritizes resident care and team member safety in accordance with the Legacy mission.
Boatwright lives in Thomasville, Ga., with her husband and two children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.