CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Tim Cook has been named director of the Chaplain Program for Legacy Senior Living, a Cleveland, Tenn.-based senior living network serving six states.
In his new role, Cook will oversee the team of chaplains serving Legacy Senior Living’s family of 14 senior living facilities across the Southeast, one of which is Legacy Village at Park Regency, located in Moultrie, Ga. He will be responsible for the spiritual integrity and daily operations of the organization’s extensive chaplaincy program, including assisting each facility in the selection of locally based chaplains.
“Due to these uncertain times, the Chaplain Program is an especially vital part of the community environment at all Legacy Senior Living facilities. Our residents are experiencing isolation and separation from their loved ones for an extended time, and they are facing fears about COVID-19. The chaplains under Tim’s direction are providing much needed emotional and spiritual support not only to our residents, but also to family members and front-line caregivers,” said Barry Ray, cofounder and chief executive officer of Legacy Senior Living.
Cook will be building on a foundation laid by his father, Pastor Phillip Cook, who organized the chaplaincy program and passed away suddenly in January 2020.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to empower an already impressive team of chaplains who are caring for the spiritual vitality of Legacy Senior Living communities during COVID-19,” said Tim Cook about his new role. “I believe that my background in working with ministry leaders and worship teams across the country to support and train them has prepared me for this role that is so crucial to supporting the seniors who call a Legacy Senior Living facility their home. It is also my personal tribute to Phillip,” he said.
Cook previously served as the associate pastor for worship arts at Lookout Valley Baptist Church in Chattanooga and as keynote speaker and worship leader at The Journey Ministries. He also has extensive experience teaching, leading and training worship teams across the country.
