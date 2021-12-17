MOULTRIE, Ga. — Legacy Village at Park Regency held an early birthday party for its oldest resident Pearl Collins Friday.
Collins’ 105th birthday is Dec. 24 but the residents and staff of Legacy Village decided to celebrate a little early.
“We figured it would be a bit easier with Mrs. Pearl’s actual birthday on Christmas Eve,” said Mark Wentz, executive director of Legacy Village at Park Regency during the event.
Collins partly walked herself out to the front of the facility where she was greeted with a “birthday throne,” birthday girl sash and a birthday tiara. The event began by Wentz reading a commendation delivered by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.
“It gives a brief synopsis of her life,” Wentz told the crowd. “(Collins) is like the salt of the Earth. She recently hurt her wrist but before then she and her daughter would walk the entire grounds here at least once per day.”
Her daughter, Bonnie Collins, is also a resident at Legacy Village.
The governor's commendation noted her support of her late husband Sgt. Henry Thomas Collins.
They had three children and two grandchildren, daughters Bonnie, Rita Rothmeier and Henry along with grandsons Ryan and Jeffrey.
“Ms. Collins was an Army wife who cared for her family as they moved often, getting settled into new communities and making new friends. During a long and productive lifetime, Ms. Collins not only managed her family, but also the city school cafeteria after the passing of her husband and instilled a love for the outdoors in her children,” the commendation reads.
“She has filled a lifetime full of support to our country, other people and many communities including ours,” Wentz said after reading the commendation.
Following the presentation by Wentz, Mayor Bill McIntosh spoke.
“This is one of the greatest things I get to do as Mayor of Moultrie,” McIntosh told Collins and the crowd. “On behalf of the citizens of Moultrie, it is indeed an honor to extend a warm ‘Happy Birthday’ greetings to you, Pearl, as you celebrate your 105th birthday.”
McIntosh recounted Collins as an inspiration.
“Your experiences and achievements living through the most eventful century of this world’s history are an inspiration to all,” he said.
McIntosh concluded his speech by proclaiming Dec. 24, 2021 “Pearl Collins Day.”
A small parade then concluded the event, which featured entities such as Legacy Village itself, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Moultrie Fire Department, Colquitt Regional Medical Center and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce — all of which provided signs, sirens and honks in honor of Collins’ birthday.
The event concluded with a birthday party inside the facility’s designated “party room,” said Wentz.
“What a wonderful day,” Collins said simply in an interview following the event.
