MOULTRIE, Ga. — Legacy Village at Park Regency in Moultrie, Ga., along with its sister facilities across the Legacy Senior Living network throughout the Southeast, announces that Immunity Boost Stations are being installed in all 14 facilities to promote wellness and activity for residents and caregivers.
Legacy Senior Living has canceled its annual leadership meeting and reallocated funding toward extra supplies and backup staffing for all 14 facilities, according to a press release from the company. Legacy Senior Living is installing Immunity Boost Stations at all facilities, which provide healthy foods and vitamin-infused hydration with the goal to help boost immunity and combat anxiety.
“The immunity stations are designed to promote overall wellness through natural means such as staying well hydrated, getting proper rest, and staying connected with family and friends. Even during this difficult time, our mission continues to prioritize the quality of life for the greatest generation of Americans who reside in our communities. We believe these proactive wellness efforts can give residents a positive outlook, a sense of calm and perhaps even a stronger immune system,” said Bryan Cook, co-founder and president of Legacy Senior Living.
“We are investing in the wellness of our residents to help them stay as healthy as possible during this stressful time. As we continue to aggressively follow CDC guidelines for health care facilities, we are equally committed to the spiritual and social well-being for our residents and our team members,” said Barry Ray, co-founder and chief executive officer of Legacy Senior Living.
Aggressively Following CDC Guidelines
“At present, I can confidently confirm we do not have any known positive cases related to any of our facility residents or staff members; however, obviously this situation is fluid and rapidly ever changing,” Cook said.
“No expense will be spared to accommodate our residents’ needs and fulfill our mission to the best of our ability. We have prepared significant medical, food, and water supplies ready for disbursement in case of a facility outbreak. We have on-site leadership ready to physically support our communities as needed,” said Cook.
“We are sensitive to the large amount of information being shared both nationwide and locally regarding COVID-19 prevention and a potential outbreak. Our commitment to our residents and team members during this concerning time is to work diligently to openly communicate as we all continue to learn and understand more about this virus and its potential threat to our most cherished loved ones,” Cook said.
Visitors Restricted at All 14 Senior Living Facilities
As per CDC guidelines related to COVID-19, visitors are restricted in all 14 senior living facilities. Legacy Senior Living communities include:
- Concordia Retirement Center – Bella Vista, AR
- Grace Senior Living of Douglasville – Douglasville, GA
- Harbor at Hickory Hill – Prattville, AL
- Harbor at Opelika – Opelika, AL
- Legacy Village at Park Regency – Moultrie, GA
- Legacy Village at Plantation Manor – Thomasville, GA
- Legacy Village of Cleveland – Cleveland, TN
- Legacy Village of Jacksonville – Jacksonville, AL
- Legacy Village of Tifton – Tifton, GA
- Renaissance Assisted Living of Greene County – Stanardsville, VA
- Renaissance Marquis – Rome, GA
- Renaissance of Annandale – Annandale, VA
- Renaissance Senior Living of Vero Beach – Vero Beach, FL
- Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community – Elizabethton, TN
Additional information will be posted at this link: https://www.legacysl.net/coronavirus. More information is available by contacting Legacy Senior Living, (229) 890-3342.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.