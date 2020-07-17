MOULTRIE, Ga. – As blood stores reach critical levels, Legacy Village at Park Regency is partnering with LifeSouth to reach out to help their neighbors with a community blood drive Tuesday, July 21, hosted by the assisted living and memory care facility.
The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3000 Veterans Parkway South, Moultrie.
“Due to the coronavirus outbreak, blood banks across the nation have faced severe blood shortages, which could impact patients in critical need of blood -- an issue that could affect our south Georgia neighbors. Because of Legacy Village at Park Regency’s large network of friends, family members, and professional caregivers, we know we have a unique ability to reach people who would be willing to donate blood and give back to their neighbors,” said Allen Chambers, executive director at Legacy Village at Park Regency.
LifeSouth, a Florida-based non-profit blood bank, serves over 100 hospitals in Georgia, Florida and Alabama.
Blood donors who participate will receive a t-shirt while supplies last.
“Legacy Village at Park Regency has always been committed to serving our community, and our whole team is so excited about this opportunity to be a blessing to our whole community,” said Chambers.
