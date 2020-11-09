MOULTRIE, Ga. — Legacy Village at Park Regency, a premier assisted living and memory care community serving Colquitt County, has named Dion Mathis, a 25-year veteran of the food service industry, as dining services director.
Mathis, who comes from a family of talented cooks and restaurateurs, will be responsible for ensuring residents have healthy, delicious food at every meal, providing a restaurant-like experience for those who call Legacy Village at Park Regency home.
“Dion comes to us with years of experience serving healthcare communities. Our residents are already enjoying his culinary talent, and his years of expertise in preparing nutritious foods will be a true asset to our residents,” said Allen Chambers, executive director at Legacy Village at Park Regency.
Mathis will also oversee the menu for special events such as Mother’s Day Teas and Super Bowl Sunday, crafting festive dishes to celebrate special occasions.
“My late grandmother inspired me to share my gift, so I’m thrilled to honor her by cooking for the Greatest Generation,” said Mathis.
Mathis and his wife of 30 years, Callie, have three children and three grandchildren.
