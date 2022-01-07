MOULTRIE, Ga. – Legacy Village at Park Regency, a premier assisted living and memory care community serving Colquitt County, presented Georgia Christian School with a special $1,105 gift in the name of resident Pearl Collins, in honor of her 105th birthday on Dec. 28.
Barry Ray and Bryan Cook, founders of Legacy Village at Park Regency’s parent organization, Legacy Senior Living, traveled to Moultrie from its headquarters in Cleveland, Tenn., to participate in a special birthday celebration held at the assisted living community in Collins’ honor. Collins is the oldest resident of all Legacy Senior Living’s 15 assisted living and memory care communities.
Collins, who served for many years as a manager of school cafeterias, was celebrated with a parking lot parade featuring community members, fire and police officials. So touched by the spirit of Collins, Ray and Cook wanted to honor her through a donation in her name to a dining services program at the school of her choice. Collins promptly chose Georgia Christian School in Dasher, from which her younger daughter, Rita, graduated.
“At Legacy Senior Living, our motto is, ‘life, love, legacy,’ and we cannot think of anyone who embodies this more than Ms. Pearl. It was an honor to join in this celebration, and we are thrilled to present this gift that will help Georgia Christian School continue to impact the lives of its students in a special way. Thank you, Ms. Pearl, for allowing our team at Legacy Village at Park Regency to love and care for you, and for the joy you bring to Moultrie,” Cook said.
Georgia Christian School President Brad Lawson met Collins at Legacy Village at Park Regency in Moultrie on Tuesday, Jan. 4, to receive the gift in her name.
“It was such an honor to meet Ms. Pearl and thank her personally for remembering Georgia Christian School with the donation from Legacy. Even though her youngest daughter, Rita, graduated in 1971, knowing she wanted to help another generation get a Christian education is so heartwarming. Ms. Pearl is an inspiration to all who know her, and we'll be telling her story for years to come,” said Lawson.
Additionally, during Collins’ birthday celebration, Wertz surprised Collins, who is a Georgia native, with a commendation from Gov. Brian Kemp and Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh proclaimed her birthday, Dec. 24, 2021, as “Pearl Collins Day” in Moultrie.
Collins, a mother of three and grandmother of two, has shared a two-bedroom apartment with her oldest daughter, Bonnie, at Legacy Village at Park Regency since 2019.
