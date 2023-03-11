MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie's American Legion post is trying to respond quickly to a request for help from the Veterans Administration hospital in Dublin, Ga.
Post Adjutant Debra Stone of American Legion Post 324 set up a collection box at the post's table at the Second Saturday event today on the Courthouse Square.
Stone said the Veterans Administration hospital put out a call two days ago asking for tennis shoes for veterans who are being released from the hospital. Men's shoes, sizes 9-13, are in greatest demand, she said, but others will be accepted too. Shoes should be new or "lightly used," she said.
The post is raising money to buy shoes to meet the hospital's request. Stone said the call came so soon before Second Saturday that the Legion didn't have time to plan a more elaborate fund-raising effort.
For more information about the Legion or about the shoe campaign, contact Stone at (610) 554-5750 or moultrie.american.legion.adjutant@gmail.com.
