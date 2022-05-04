MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie post office will participate in the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual national food drive on Saturday, May 14. NALC's food drive, which was first held in 1983, helps feed millions of Americans.
The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country's largest one-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need, according to a press release from the National Association of Letter Carriers.
Customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday, May 14. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes, and distribute them to local food banks, pantries, shelters and churches.
The Letter Carriers' food drive is held annually on the second Saturday in May in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam. In the 30 years since it began, the food drive has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food for struggling residents, the NALC press release said.
Hunger affects 1 in 8 Americans, including millions of children, senior citizens and veterans. The need is as great as ever, given the pandemic-caused economic dislocations of the past two years. The traditional food drive is returning this year after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, it was replaced by NALC's donor drive, in which those wishing to help made online donations to local food pantries.
Several national partners are assisting NALC in the food drive: the U.S. Postal Service, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association, Vericast, United Way Worldwide, the AFL-CIO, Valpak, the Kellogg Co. and CVS Health.
