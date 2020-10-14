MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Library System recently announced expanded hours, an online class and a new app.
The library limited hours and even closed for a time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Main Library at 204 Fifth St. S.E., is nowe open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..; Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Doerun Municipal Library, 185 N Freeman St., is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visitors at both locations are asked to wear a mask, use sanitizer upon entering and limit visits to one hour when possible. Virtual programs will continue as scheduled.
The Ellen Payne Odom Genealogy Library, which is housed in the main library, is open by appointment 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Some spaces within the library will remain closed to comply with health and safety guidelines, a library spokeswoman said. Spaces and services are modified to support physical distancing and ensure full compliance with health and safety guidelines.
The curbside pickup service will continue at the main library. Books may be reserved by using the PINES app, logging into your PINES account or by calling the library.
Entrepreneurial Learning Initiative
If you have an idea for a product or service or have always wanted to start your own business, the library can help! Sign up for the free online Entrepreneurial Mindset Training and get rewarded.
Participants learn how to think — and act — like an entrepreneur. In this self-paced program, developed by the Entrepreneurial Learning Initiative and available to patrons of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library System, you will learn how to:
● Recognize opportunities that others overlook. Drawing from best practices in design thinking, you will learn how to discover opportunities that are hiding in plain sight.
● Master the art of bootstrapping. You will learn how cash-strapped entrepreneurs manage to identify, evaluate and transform their ideas into a sustainable success.
● Develop a success network that will enable you to avoid costly mistakes, reduce the learning curve and accelerate your growth.
● Identify and overcome the self-imposed limitations that may be holding you back.
● Tap into a mindset that will inspire and empower you to create a path toward a more meaningful and prosperous life regardless of where you start.
For a limited time, when you complete the Entrepreneurial Mindset Training Course through #georgialibraries you can receive a free Case Logic computer backpack or portable power bank to charge your devices at lightning speed as long as supplies last.
To learn more or to sign up, go to georgialilbraries.org/eli-contest.
Digital Services are changing
MCCLS has moved its digital ebooks and audiobooks from RBdigital to the Libby app. Patrons will continue to be able to browse, borrow, and enjoy all the same great ebooks and audiobooks they loved in the RBdigital app, now available in Libby.
“For those who have not yet tried the Libby app, all you need to get started is your library card number,” a library press release said. “The Libby app is easy to use and will guide you through the setup process and get you connected to our library in just a few minutes. You can find in-app support, or visit the Help Site or Libby Academy within the app.”
New to ebooks and audiobooks? In just a few taps, you can start reading or listening instantly on your phone or tablet. The digital library is available 24/7 without leaving home and is free from the library. Choose from bestsellers, fiction, nonfiction, books for kids, and more. Download the Libby app to get started.
For more information or help, call the library at 229-985-6540.
