MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie and Doerun libraries now have 15 Chromebooks and 10 laptops available for checkout.
The computes can be used inside the library or taken home, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library System said in a press release Tuesday, the first day of the program. The take-home loan period is two weeks, and the devices can be renewed up to two times, subject to availability. The devices must be checked out by a library cardholder 18 years of age or older.
“We are so happy to provide this service, as it addresses a real need in the community,” said Library Director Holly Phillips. “As the pandemic has shown us, to be without technology can mean being left behind, and we want to be sure that anyone who needs a computer has that access.”
This new tech lending program is partially assisted with funds from the Library Services and Technology Act through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Phillips also said that the library secured another grant to boost the wi-fi to reach all the way through the Bert Harsh Library Park.
“Once that equipment comes in, we’ll be able to expand our internet service even further beyond the library walls,” Phillips said.
The library’s wi-fi, currently accessible from the parking lot, is available 24/7 with no library card or password required.
“We look forward to utilizing the park space more with outdoor programming. It is going to be a great space for people to enjoy and still be able to access wifi if they’d like to work or study outside.”
