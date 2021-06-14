MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Library Board announced on Monday the hiring of Kevin Ellis as the director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library System.
Ellis fills the position left vacant by Holly Phillips, who had been the director for 9 years.
Ellis got his start in libraries back in 2012 working at the Lee County Library System where he stayed until joining the Pine Mountain Regional Library System as the assistant director of public services in 2019, according to a press release from the MCCLS.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Illinois at Springfield and a Master of Library and Information Science from Valdosta State University. He has received additional training and certifications from the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia in management development and governmental accounting, as well as customer service training at Langstaff Marketing in Albany, Ga.
Having grown up in rural Southwest Georgia near the town of Cuthbert, he has a love and appreciation of the rural parts of South Georgia and is very eager to return to it, the press release said.
“I am very excited to be joining the MCCLS community and look forward to working with the amazing staff of the library and residents of Colquitt County,” said Ellis. “MCCLS is already doing a fantastic job serving its patrons and I hope to continue and build upon that success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.