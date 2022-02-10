MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Library System has partnered with Legacy Village to allow easier access to books for residents.
The MCCLS has established a new partnership with the Legacy Village at Park Regency that will allow the assisted living facility greater access to the library’s resources, which include book checkouts, the adult services program and the bookmobile.
The partnership came from a need to allow residents some freedom to “get out and socialize as well as provide them with some entertainment,” according to Doni Holt, Legacy Village sales and marketing coordinator.
“The residents love books and enjoy having something to read,” Holt said in an interview Wednesday. “With this partnership between all the different aspects of the library system is something we are very excited for.”
The library has provided Legacy Village with what Holt described as a “business library card.” This will allow Legacy Village to check out up to 50 books at a time with no late fees. The library’s bookmobile has added the care center to their route so books can be dropped off and picked up periodically.
The first of the bookmobile’s deliveries was made Wednesday by Adam Shorter and Kimberly Millan who manage the mobile library.
“It’s all just part of getting people books to read,” Shorter said as he and Millan were unstacking books.
“We are just part of the whole library system. The main goal is just to get people books wherever they are,” Millan agreed.
The MCCLS will also be coming to Legacy Village as part of their adult services program. The first such event began Wednesday led by MCCL adult services director Melody Jenkins and events/marketing coordinator Aileen McNair.
The first project had residents making their own scarves out of simple fabrics and glue.
“We’re glad to see the partnership and we are so thankful to the people at the library for helping facilitate all this,” Holt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.