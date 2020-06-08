MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Library System will open its doors to patrons Monday.
The libraries in Moultrie and Doerun closed in mid-March in response to a state of emergency and stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
On May 18, the Moultrie library reopened with curbside service, where patrons could reserve materials online then drive to the library to pick them up. The Doerun library started curbside service two weeks later.
Beginning Monday, June 15, though, patrons will be allowed into the library — although library director Holly Phillips said there will be several rules and restrictions due to concerns about the virus:
• Hours of operation will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Curbside pickup will continue for those patrons who wish to pick their holds up outside.
• Book drops, which have been closed, are now open 24/7 for outside returns of all items.
• Because of limited computer availability, users are limited to one hour per day.
• The meeting room, study rooms and long-term seating areas will not be available.
• The genealogy library is available by appointment only.
• Virtual programming and story times will continue to be online.
• The Moultrie library will be limited to an occupancy of 40 people and the Doerun library, which is smaller, will be limited to five people, not counting staff. To facilitate this, patrons are asked to limit their visits to one hour or less.
• Patrons are respectfully asked to wear a mask and to sanitize their hands when they enter the building.
“We’ve missed our patrons and look forward to opening our doors again, even if things look a little different right now,” Phillips said.
