MOULTRIE, Ga. — When you're a family history “newbie,” the prospect of diving into your roots research can seem daunting. A workshop at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library hopes to start people on a journey to discover their African American roots.
African American genealogy involves some of the basic rules that all genealogists employ, according to a press release from the library. Thus, workshop participants will learn how to begin, where to look for information to extend your family tree, what to do with what you find, and how to put it all together.
"Anyone who needs additional direction to advance their research will benefit from this session," the library said.
The workshop will be led by Dr. Juanita Gaston, who is a founding member of the Tallahassee African American Genealogical Society and is the owner of J G RootsFinders, LLC. She specializes in African American Genealogy with an emphasis on Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.
Gaston is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists, Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc., and several national, state, and local societies. She taught geography at Florida A & M University from 1990 to her retirement in 2014.
In addition, she was the director of the FAMU Census Information Center from 2000-2014. In that role, she developed, organized, and participated in census data user workshops, seminars, and training conferences locally and nationally and taught genealogy workshops for the Census Information Center. After retirement, she served as a digital volunteer for the Florida State Archives. Her passion is helping others discover their roots, especially African Americans.
The workshop will be held 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 29 at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library, 204 Fifth St. S.E. It is free and open to the public. Reservations are appreciated. Please call 229-985-6540 or email amcnair@mccls.org to save your seat.
