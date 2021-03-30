MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Colquitt County Library System will begin its search for a new director later this week.
Current library director, Holly Phillips, recently accepted a director position at the Thomas County County Library System. The Moultrie Colquitt County Library System Board of Trustees will meet April 5 to select an interim director.
Phillips stated in a recent interview that the search will begin shortly.
“We are conducting an open search so anybody can apply. We will be posting the job on the state’s and our website,” said Phillips.
The search will take some time, she said.
“There probably won’t be a designated director for awhile. These processes usually aren’t too quick,” she said.
Phillips has served as director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library System since 2012 and was director of the Doerun library before that. She’s scheduled to begin her job in Thomas County April 19.
If you would like to inquire about the position, you can call 229-985-6540 or visit the website at www.mccls.org.
