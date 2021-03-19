Georgia Bio honors Sen. Dean Burke with Legislator of the Year Award
Staff Reports
ATLANTA — Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, received the Legislator of the Year award from Georgia Bio. Georgia Bio is a nonprofit, membership-based organization that promotes the interests and growth of the life sciences industry.
“It’s an honor to receive the Legislator of the Year from Georgia Bio award for a second time,” Burke said. “As a legislator who is also physician, I have a special appreciation for the work Georgia Bio does toward creating a healthier Georgia. The pandemic world we are living in only further demonstrates the necessity and importance of Georgia Bio’s work. I’m excited to partner with Georgia Bio and make a positive impact on our great state.”
To learn more about Georgia Bio, visit https://gabio.org/.
Burke represents District 11, which includes all of Colquitt County and all or part of seven other Southwest Georgia counties.
