MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Lightbox Systems located at 30 First Ave. N.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Lightbox Systems is owned by Josh Hansen, Steve Riley and Joe Zang and is an IT provider that offers computer repair, networking, and cyber security.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach Lightbox Systems by calling 229-785-1420 or visit their website at http://lightbox.systems or their Facebook page listed as Lightbox Systems.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is co-owner Josh Hansen, along with Lightbox Systems employees, family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
