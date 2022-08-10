MOULTRIE, Ga. — LightBox Systems, an IT solution and support company based in Iowa, has opened a new location in downtown Moultrie.
Located at 30 First Ave. N.E., directly across from the Moultrie City Municipal Building, they are ready to serve the local community with all of its technology needs, according to a press release from the company. LightBox Systems describes itself as your one-stop shop for personal or business IT solutions. Whether it’s networking, computer repair, firewalls, cyber security, VOIP, Office 365 or hardware sales and service, LightBox has a solution to fit your requirements.
Josh Hansen, partner at LightBox Systems, will oversee business in the Moultrie location.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to serve this community,” Hansen said. “Warm weather and Moultrie’s real-life southern hospitality brought us down to the area. Everyone in the community has been extremely friendly and helpful, and we immediately felt like this was home.”
At LightBox Systems there is always a friendly voice to answer your calls, and the remote helpdesk can handle almost any computer issue thrown their way, the company said. Issues can generally be handled remotely with no on-site visit, which saves considerable time and money. In addition to break-fix support, LightBox Systems can assist with establishing specific needs for your business.
“We are bringing a high level of computer service to the area for both home and businesses offering both onsite and remote support,” Hansen said. “This is our third location, and our goal has always been to make IT as easy and painless for everyone as possible. There is no Geek Speak here. We are just a bunch of cool computer dudes.”
Contact LightBox Systems at 229-785-1420 to set up an appointment for a consultation to discuss your IT needs.
