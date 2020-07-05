MOULTRIE, Ga. — A lightning strike near the walking trail killed a 9-year-old girl and seriously injured her older sister Friday afternoon.
Nicol Mateo Pedro, of Moultrie, was walking with her mother and 15-year-old sister on the walking trail — officially called the Tom White Linear Park — when a storm came up around 5 p.m., Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said Sunday. They and two other people huddled under a wooden shelter alongside the trail.
Brock said he didn’t have anyone’s name but the 9-year-old victim’s and he didn’t know how the other two people were connected with the family.
Lightning struck a tree near the shelter. Brock said Nicol was sitting on a bench under the shelter, and her sister was standing between the tree and the bench.
Nicol was pronounced dead at Colquitt Regional Medical Center at 5:30 p.m., he said, and her sister was transported to the John Still Burn Center in Augusta.
Brock said their mother and the other two people who were huddled with them were apparently not seriously hurt.
