MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The City of Moultrie and the Downtown Moultrie Association started the holiday season off with a bang Thursday night with its annual Lights! Lights! Thanksgiving Night!
The annual celebration was named the Premier Special Event earlier this year at the 2022 Georgia Downtown Conference.
The Colquitt County Courthouse Square was packed as the crowds waited for the Canopy of Lights to be turned on. Santa arrived in a sleigh pulled by a city Utilities Department truck to supervise the activities.
The Strolling Piano and local band Crossing 47 provided music, and there were other performers and activities.
