MOULTRIE, Ga. — Katelyn Gibson sings under the Canopy of Lights Thursday evening.
The canopy was illuminated as part of the Lights! Lights! celebration, which resumed as a one-night festival this year. Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was stretched over several nights with fewer events so that fewer participants would be crowded downtown at any one time.
The event has kicked off Moultrie's Christmas celebrations for several years. The Canopy of Lights dates back to World War II, but the Lights! Lights! event started more recently.
