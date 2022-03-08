MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Lily Pond Farm Event Center located at 275 Dorminey Road in Colquitt County.
Lily Pond Farm Event Center is owned by Colquitt County residents Billy, Nancy, Rod, and Miranda Howell. The event center is a 5,300-square-foot building that is perfect for weddings, reunions, special occasions, or parties overlooking a gorgeous pond with great views all around.
For further information, you can call Billy 229-873-1616, Rod 229-873-1418, or Miranda 229-798-0624 Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., or visit their Facebook page listed as Lily Pond Farm Event Center LLC.
Shown cutting the ribbon are Bailee Howell & the Howell family, friends, family, community partners, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.