MOULTRIE, Ga. — A local advocate is offering veterans a limo ride to the polls for early voting.
Geoffrey Martin, commander of American Legion Post 324, identified the advocate as Gary Wilson. Martin said Wilson has partnered with Legionnaire Ron Horn to take veterans and their families to the Courthouse Annex for voting.
Early voting is taking place 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Oct. 30 in Room 201 of the annex. In addition, voting will take place 9 a.m.-4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 24, at the same location.
The limousine is available in two-hour blocks — 8-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. — every day voting is going on, Martin said.
Up to four passengers are allowed in the limo due to coronavirus social distancing rules.
Call Horn at (229) 324-2639 to make arrangements.
Horn said the limo will also be available on Election Day, Nov. 3, to take veterans to their assigned polling precincts. Call that same number to make arrangements.
