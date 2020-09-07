MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Lions Club and Memorial Baptist Church will hold another food box giveaway Saturday, Sept. 12, at the church.
Brenda Arnold, treasurer of the Moultrie Lions Club, announced Friday that the club will receive another truckload of fresh produce to distribute for free to the community. The giveaway will be held 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the church, 1809 Sylvester Highway.
“This is in partnership with Collins Brothers Produce, Forest Park, Ga., and the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program,” Arnold said. “This is available based on a short extension of the contract awarded during the summer to Collins Brothers. Evan Sheumaker, with Collins, is from Moultrie, and he makes every effort to send trucks to the Moultrie Lions Club to show his appreciation for his hometown.”
The refrigerated truck will have 1,920 boxes filled with a variety of 20 pounds of fresh produce, she said. The distribution will be a drive-through, truck-to-trunk manner. Drivers will not need to get out of their vehicles as the volunteers will place one box in each.
“We are greatly appreciative of our volunteers and sponsors,” Arnold said. “Many thanks go to those who volunteer and are not members of either the church or Lions Club. Sponsors of this event are: DeMott Tractor Company, Sunbelt Ag Expo, Stones Home Center, Colquitt County Sheriff's Department, and the Leo Club of Colquitt County.”
The project includes 40 to 65 volunteers, and all of them practice social distancing distancing while giving the food boxes out, Arnold said.
The club and church combined with other supporters to give away food boxes every week in June.
