MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Lions Club will hold a “Truck to Trunk” free food distribution Friday, June 5, at Memorial Baptist Church, 1809 Sylvester Highway.
The drive-through event will begin at noon and end at 5 p.m. or whenever all food is distributed, according to a press release from the Lions Club.
The club has 1,920 20-pound boxes of food to distribute. Recipients are asked to follow along a drive-through line at the church. Volunteers will load one box in each vehicle. Please have a place ready in the back seat or trunk.
“Please do not park your vehicle or get out of it, just follow along in the drive-through,” the press release said. “All food will be handled with safety precautions and is being sent by the USDA to help farmers and families. This is a signature project of Lions Club International with a dual focus on hunger and disaster relief.”
Volunteers will be practicing social distancing and will wear protective masks, and they ask that recipients do the same.
The event is partnered with USDA, Collins Brothers Produce, Memorial Baptist Church, Sunbelt Ag Expo, Stones Home Center, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Department and friends and family of the Moultrie Lions Club.
