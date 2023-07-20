MOULTRIE – Few Colquitt County residents had much to say about the Colquitt County School District's branding guide proposal during the Board of Education's Tuesday night meeting.
The campaign initially received mixed responses when it was announced on June 30. Local residents seemed to approve the elementary schools' new logos; however, administration received several vocal concerns regarding the symbols associated with the high school and athletics departments.
Superintendent Ben Wiggins made a presentation to attending board members, school personnel and a small group of public community members about the design process in the work session. The Observer previously spoke with Wiggins about the new guide.
None of the board members made comments when Chairman Mary Beth Watson, of District 3, asked for feedback.
One resident did approach the board in the regular session.
Lauren Lawson, of Clements Printing and Red Cardinal Designs, said, “We have multiple wonderful designers in our community. I understand that our businesses will get the business of the rebranding … They’ll get the signage and printing. But just from a community standpoint and for the pride factor, were any designers from our area contacted to even create a [package]?
"I would’ve loved to design it," she said. "I would have taken much pride in being able to do this for our school system. I understand the branding. I’m here for it.”
Wiggins said he didn't know the answer to Lawson's question, but he'd find out and contact her in the next couple of days. The Observer was unable to reach Wiggins Wednesday or Thursday to see what he'd found out; the school district is holding new teacher orientation this week and preparing for open house events and the first day of school over the next two weeks.
The full presentation can be found on the Board of Education's website.
Other actions
The board unanimously approved the June 2023 financials, the Georgia School Boards Association Exemplary Board Application for 2022-2023 and a blanket travel request for Colquitt County High School.
Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Jones presented a facilities update to the board following his financial presentation.
New theatrical lights and house lights have been installed and are operational at Withers Auditorium. Officials are waiting to receive a new audio console and have recently received a projector for the auditorium that has not been installed yet. Jones expects the updates to be completed near the end of August.
The new video scoreboard for Mack Tharpe Stadium is expected to be installed on Aug. 7. Three high school students are attending a one-day training this week to learn how to operate the board. The old end-zone bleachers have been removed and the new ones are expected to be delivered in mid-September.
The district is considering demolishing two houses that surround Funston Elementary School for potential future growth. The house that is located in front of the school is already owned by the district. However, the district is still in the purchasing process of the house located at the rear of the campus. The previous superintendent was already in the process of purchasing one of the houses prior to the pandemic, Jones told the board.
The district also plans to fix drainage issues and redo the softball field at the end of softball season.
CCHS Principal Dan Chappuis introduced an Honor Graduate with Distinction category for the rising Class of 2027 students. He said the teacher leadership committee and administration at the high school thought a new category would motivate more students into scoring level fours on their End of Course tests.
Chappuis explained students must be full time students who have a 93 GPA or higher, complete a minimum of nine honors, dual enrollment and/or AP courses and must score a level four on at least two of their EOC assessments in their high school career.
Board Member Hayden Willis, of District 4, commented, “My personal thought is to be an honor graduate with distinction, you need to do a little bit more than this one extra requirement. I see a distinction but not really much of a difference. I'd love to see them have to get a higher GPA than a 93. I'd love to see them have to take more upper level courses to get this extra thing, that is a distinction. All they’ve really done is what they're supposed to be doing anyway, which is taking these end of course assessments seriously. That's just my personal belief that there's not stringent enough to get that extra distinction.”
Chappuis said he will consider Willis’ feedback with the administration, leadership and governance teams.
Patricia Lirio, a director of curriculum, also shared insights from the K-2 summer school camp.
The next scheduled CCSD BOE meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 22. The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6 p.m.
