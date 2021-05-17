BRASELTON, Ga. – The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority announced last week that two Colquitt County cities will receive loans to improve water and wastewater services.
Norman Park was awarded a $1.5 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan, and Doerun was awarded a $750,000 CWSRF loan as well as a $275,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan.
The authority said Norman Park will use its loan to rehabilitate the city’s water pollution control plant to bring the system into compliance with regulations.
The city will pay 1.62% interest on the 30-year loan, the GEFA press release said. The loan qualifies for a reduced interest rate because a portion of the project is a conservation activity. The city is eligible for principal forgiveness up to $375,000.
Doerun will use its loans on separate projects, GEFA said, but both were in response to problems encountered during Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
The $750,000 CWSRF loan will finance upgrading the sewer collection system, GEFA said. During Hurricane Michael, the sewer system was overwhelmed due to flooding and power outages. This project will protect public health by preventing the interruption of the collection system during extreme weather events. The city will pay no interest on the 20-year loan. The city is eligible for principal forgiveness up to $187,500.
The $275,000 DWSRF loan will finance upgrading the water distribution system, which was also overwhelmed by flooding and power outages during Hurricane Michael. This project will allow the city to monitor its drinking water treatment facility and prevent loss of service to customers, equipment failure, and power outages during extreme weather events. The city will pay no interest on the 20-year loan. The city is eligible for principal forgiveness up to $137,500.
The CWSRF provides low-interest loans for wastewater and water pollution control infrastructure. These projects conserve and improve water resources and facilitate economic development. The program is jointly funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Georgia.
The DWSRF provides low-interest loans for infrastructure projects that deliver safe, affordable drinking water. These projects conserve and improve water resources and facilitate economic development. The program is jointly funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.