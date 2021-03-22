MOULTRIE, Ga. — Local author Josephine Renae Smith has recently published a book of poetry.
Her book, titled “Conception of Poetic Thoughts” was published on Oct. 1 through Digital Printing on Demand, according to Smith.
Smith spent 10 and a half years at the Moultrie Police Department as an administrative assistant before leaving in 2015. She currently works with her husband of six years, Ronald “Red” Smith, at FatBoi Fresh Designz which is located at 1530 Sylvester Hwy.
Throughout this time she wrote numerous poetic works, some of which were put into the book.
Josephine said that the feedback from the book has been positive. She recalled that one reader had called her work, “deep and reachable poetry.”
Smith said that her husband and the pandemic were integral parts of pushing her to publish her work.
“Red has always been supportive and he pushes me to work on my writing and during the pandemic we slowed down a bit. This gave me time to really pursue publishing my work,” stated Smith in a recent interview.
Josephine Smith said she's been writing poetry since a young age and writers such as Mia Angelou have been big inspirations for her.
She is currently working on a romance novel titled, “Finding my Way Back to Faith, Hope, and Love.”
The novel follows a man who falls in love with a woman and must work to become a good stepdad, husband and servant of God, according to Smith.
“Writing is a big passion of mine and I’ve always enjoyed it. I wanted to challenge myself and work on a novel, Red has been a big aspect of that push still,” she said.
While Smith is looking for a different avenue to publish her book, she hopes it will be available by June. If you would like to purchase any of Smith’s past or future works, you can find them at her website, www.josierenae.com.
