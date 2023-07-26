MOULTRIE – Moultrie native Josephine Smith is adding author to her title with the publication of her first novel, “Finding My Way Back: To Faith, Hope & Love,” on Aug. 1.
Writing poetry has always come easy for Smith. She published a compilation of her original poetry work in 2020, but she is now using her pen to expand her craft through storytelling.
“I’ve been writing for a long time, pretty much most of my life. I’ve always been interested in poetry. That’s my first passion. I’ve always felt passionate about writing no matter what it was,” Smith said.
Her upcoming novel is Smith’s first experience in long-form narrative professional writing. She’s written in various mediums such as blog style, recreational short stories and even submitted work to academic journals. Smith loves the semantics of the English language and writing.
“'In 'Finding My Way Back,' Elvin’s relationship with God is tested. When he and Yvette find themselves in a difficult place in their marriage, Elvin must decide if he will stay true to the vows he made before God, his family and close friends. Faced with the possibility of being a single mother to their children, Yvette has to convince Elvin that she is worthy of his love and forgiveness in spite of her misdeeds,” the novel’s synopsis said.
The author explained the story is relatable to individuals who have experienced relationships and who might struggle with persevering through the difficulties or rough patches in a marriage specifically in building a trusting and loving relationship with a partner.
Smith’s been married to her husband, Redd, for nine years and said, “I know trust and communication is always key and that’s where the characters in 'Finding My Way Back,' come to butt heads with the communication and not being able to talk things out.”
She found the writing process for her novel to be more complex and hands-on than she expected when she first began the project in 2020. She participated in a writer accountability program that motivated her throughout her writing.
“The storytelling has to make sense. It has to flow from chapter to chapter, and fit together so that at the end it makes sense,” Smith said. “I wrote several drafts of this book. I wanted it to be as perfect as it can be.”
After countless drafts, Smith has announced the official release date of ““Finding My Way Back: To Faith, Hope & Love,” is Tuesday, August 1. She will be hosting a book release signing on Thursday, August 3 starting at 6 p.m. The signing will be held at The Bricks Event Center located at 110 North Main Street in Moultrie.
The novel can be pre-ordered through Smith until July 27 for $25. The orders can be requested by emailing zaemom82@gmail.com. Acceptable forms of payments include Zelle, Cashapp, PayPal and Venmo. Interested readers can also pre-order the e-book version on Amazon starting July 24.
On Aug. 1, readers can primarily access the novel on Amazon. Smith said the novel would be available through other booksellers at a later time.
To those who pick up the book Smith said, “The biggest thing I think people should take away from this book is that you must have faith, hope and love. You must trust that giving yourself to someone will not take away from who you are. You must remain true to yourself as well.”
