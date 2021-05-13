MOULTRIE, Ga.- The Georgia School Boards Association has named Colquitt County Board of Education member Trudie Hill to the Governmental Operations Committee.
The GSBA President annually makes appointments to this committee after considerable deliberation with the staff and Board of Directors.
“As a member of this committee, GOC members will not only represent the local school board but will represent the interests of all of Georgia’s school boards. The responsibilities of the GOC are considerable, and the committee’s role is more critical than ever in light of education reform,” shared GSBA Executive Director Valarie Wilson.
“Serving at the state level allows for continued transparency. I am deeply humbled and honored to continue to serve in this capacity, said Hill. "I truly take my responsibility very seriously and strive to positively affect the lives of Colquitt County students and staff as well as those across the state.”
Duties of the Governmental Operations Committee include voting on the recommendations for legislative positions submitted by the GSBA membership and offering its recommendations to the GSBA Delegate Assembly during the 2021 Summer Conference.
Hill is currently serving as a member of the GSBA Rural Task Force Committee for the South Region. The committee’s primary focus is to review and make recommendations on mediating and alleviating challenges and supporting rural school systems. Recommendations include additional services from GSBA, policy changes at the state level, and ways to improve ideas and collaborative relationships.
Mrs. Hill has served several other appointments with GSBA, including liason, nomination committee, and in the mentor program.
