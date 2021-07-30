MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie American Legion Post 324 recently helped a local veteran to return to his home after recovering from an illness.
Johnnie Shiver, 94, reached out to Post 324 in late April after he was hospitalized, asking for help from the Legionnaires in renovating his home.
The state of Shiver's home at the time made it more likely that he would be relocated to a nursing home upon his release.
A World War II veteran known locally for playing Taps at patriotic events and for decades of service to his fellow veterans, Shiver was a founding member of Post 324, and he swiftly found support from the network he'd helped establish.
Post 324's Commander Geoffrey Martin reached out to the local community and found support from local businesses and individuals who aided in restoring Shiver's home. In a press release, Martin gave special thanks to Astro Pest Control Services, Woodchuck Tree Removal, LLC, local carpenter James Troutman, and local plumber Rick Cornell for aiding in the project.
Martin said Andy and Sam Harden of Woodchuck Tree Removal, LLC, gave a good deal on the removal of dead, hollow trees surrounding Shiver's house.
He also thanked the ladies from La Harencia church who helped clean and reorganize Shiver's home, making it more wheelchair accessible.
After a brief stay in a local nursing home, Shiver returned to his house, and he has returned to attending meetings and aiding the veterans of Moultrie.
IAccording to a Moultrie Observer article from 2019, Shiver enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating from Doerun High School in 1944, serving in an infantry division during World War II and attaining the rank of corporal.
Shiver served in the European Theater at the Battle of the Bulge campaign and continued combat missions in France and Germany until the end of the war.
He re-enlisted during the Korean War but received a hardship discharge before deployment. Shiver received medals for Good Conduct, European Campaign, Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge, according to the article.
Martin said he hopes the support Shiver received would motivate other veterans in the community to reach out in times of need and join The American Legion in supporting those like them.
The American Legion holds meetings on the third Tuesday of every month at the Masonic Lodge on Fifth Avenue Southeast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.