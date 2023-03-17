MOULTRIE, Ga. — Members of the Magnolia and Cherokee Garden Clubs and Woodmen of the World met recently to witness the restoration of the Blue Star Marker located on Veterans Parkway North in front of Colony Bank. This marker was installed and sponsored by Garden Club of Georgia, Inc., Magnolia Garden Club and Cherokee Garden Club 16 years ago. Weathering and fading made it difficult to read the message that honors servicemen and -women who have served, are serving or will be serving in the armed services of the United States past, present, and future. In 1944, the National Council of State Garden Clubs, Inc. adopted the program installing many markers throughout the state of Georgia and across the United States. Thomas L. Stelling traveled from Daytona Beach, Fla., to restore the Blue Star Marker on Veterans Parkway.

