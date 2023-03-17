MOULTRIE, Ga. — Members of the Magnolia and Cherokee Garden Clubs and Woodmen of the World met recently to witness the restoration of the Blue Star Marker located on Veterans Parkway North in front of Colony Bank. This marker was installed and sponsored by Garden Club of Georgia, Inc., Magnolia Garden Club and Cherokee Garden Club 16 years ago. Weathering and fading made it difficult to read the message that honors servicemen and -women who have served, are serving or will be serving in the armed services of the United States past, present, and future. In 1944, the National Council of State Garden Clubs, Inc. adopted the program installing many markers throughout the state of Georgia and across the United States. Thomas L. Stelling traveled from Daytona Beach, Fla., to restore the Blue Star Marker on Veterans Parkway.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Cook, Irwin, northwestern Berrien, northern Colquitt, Tift and Ben Hill Counties through 930 PM EDT... At 857 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fitzgerald to Mystic to near Phillipsburg to near Riverside. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Fitzgerald, Tifton, Ocilla, Moultrie, Enigma, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox, Alapaha, Mystic, Unionville, Phillipsburg, Schley, Eldorado, Gladys, Osierfield, Harding, Pinetta, Ashton and Sigsbee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Local groups restore Blue Star Marker
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing juvenile contacts family, returns home
- New ag scholarship honors Coleman, Yearta
- Lofton, Maule nominated to National Register of Women in American History
- Crossroads for Her to hold ribbon cutting, open house
- Brooks Co. school nurse, teacher charged with sex crimes
- School district announces local Young Georgia Author Writing winners
- Crossroads for Her cuts ribbon
- CCSO assists in child sex sting; 4 suspects charged
- Diamond Pack wins region-opener in eighth inning
- Three ATVs reported stolen from local plantation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.