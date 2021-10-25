MOULTRIE, Ga. - Todd Lynch, Vice President of NAMI Moultrie has been awarded the 2021 NAMI Georgia Annual Affiliate Leader Recognition.
Executive Director Kim Jones made the presentation at the recent annual state conference.
Announcing the recipient, Jones stated, “In addition to being Vice President of NAMI Moultrie, Todd Lynch created a unique virtual In Our Own Voice presentation that bridged the gap and illustrated the connections between two Georgia mental health organizations. By pairing an IOOV presentation with a RESPECT Institute presentation and broadcasting them in a public online event, Todd created a collaborative opportunity to illustrate the many faces and perspectives of lived experience. Todd has gone above and beyond to connect with his community.”
In the nomination packet submitted to NAMI Georgia, Lynch’s nominator shared, “Todd understands commitment to excellence, and he exemplifies such at each public forum. Todd is an example of a program leader who is relatable, confident, trustworthy, and committed to his efforts of helping those in need.”
For those who are not familiar with the structure of NAMI, Jones explained that much of the state’s work is done at the local level by volunteers who have a lived experience with mental illness, either someone with a diagnosis or their family member or friend. During the height of the pandemic, NAMI Georgia alone documented 4,046 hours of support for FY21. Countless additional hours were put in by leaders of the eighteen local affiliates across the state.
